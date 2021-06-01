Attorneys for customers. What the law states company of Kelly Guzzo, PLC is dedicated to leveling the field that is playing people and organizations.

What the law states company of Kelly Guzzo, PLC is dedicated to leveling the field that is playing people and businesses. The company concentrates solely on customer security issues and techniques primarily in Virginia, Maryland, Hawaii https://maxloan.org/title-loans-ne/ as well as the District of Columbia. Since 2009, our lawyers have actually managed over 600 customer instances in state and federal court, going back tens of huge amount of money to customers in public areas settlements alone. Our lawyers are nationwide recognized professionals in consumer security, having been regularly known as Super attorneys and stars that are rising Thomson Reuters. We tailor our representation so that the result that is best for every single customer, and there are not any out-of-pocket charges for our solutions. Our solicitors check with prospective clients cost-free, and just gather costs whenever we settle your instance or have a judgment for you.

Training Areas

Identification Theft

An individual steals your identification, it will probably almost constantly cause problems that are severe your credit history. Our lawyers have considerable experience with helping correct the credit history of identity theft victims.

Mixed Credit File

Often a credit rating agency will mix the knowledge of consumers who share comparable information, like their title or social safety quantity. When your credit history contains information that belongs to somebody else, we are able to help you to get this information taken off your credit file.

Credit Rating Mistakes

Often creditors offer incomplete, outdated, or information that is simply false an account. We now have considerable experience with helping people fix these errors and litigate associated claims beneath the Fair credit rating Act. If for example the credit history contains false or incomplete information, we could assist you to correct these mistakes in your credit file.

Criminal Record Checks

Companies and landlords rely on criminal background checks in order to make decisions that are important candidates and workers. We may be able to help if you have been denied a housing or employment opportunity because of information in your background check.

Home Loan Servicing Abuse

Abusive servicing methods might have a lasting and impact that is devastating borrowers. Our lawyers have actually substantial experience litigating federal claims associated to home loan servicing abuse.

Unlawful Commercial Collection Agency

Loan companies frequently utilize unlawful and abusive conduct in purchase to get cash from customers. Our solicitors have actually substantial experience litigating claims against misleading and debt that is unfair.

Payday And Online Loans

Payday as well as other online loan providers charge sky-high interest levels and often victim on customers who’re in the many hopeless financial situations. We may be able to help if you have obtained a high-interest loan.

Robocalls and Texts

Telemarketers utilize autodialers to position robocalls and texts on customers cellular phones. This conduct frequently violates federal legislation. You may be entitled to compensation if you have received unwanted telemarketing calls and texts on your cell phone.

Wrongful Foreclosures

Wrongful foreclosures frequently occur because mortgage businesses improperly use re re re payments or promise that the inaccurately property property foreclosure is terminated. Should your house is threatened by an error by the home loan business, we might have the ability to assist saving it.

