As always look into the schedules because they’re all dependent upon adjust

6/29/2021: Beginning July 5, 2021 a few gusts of wind Casino in New Buffalo, MI will continue limited shuttle services. Resources here. Not one other casino shuttles are running. Make sure you contact the casino to check out standing.

Illinois Casinos

Grand Victoria Elgin, 250 South Grove Ave, Elgin, l’auteur (847) 468-7000. Push 7 for driver.

Casino plenty: 8:30 am – 6:30 am.

No free or marked down shuttles. : The MDW provides a restricted routine and expires associated with the sum section exactly where it can be hard to have a cab at off time. The casino are a half a mile through the domestic block Station. I dont really know what that neighborhood throughout the place is similar to. Incorporate a Metra weekend break move to save cash.

Harrahs Joliet, 151 N. Joliet road, Joliet, IL (815) 740-7800.Press 9 for manager.

Casino plenty: 8am – 6am.

No free of cost or cheaper shuttles. : The Rock Island possess a rather restricted timetable and expires from the LaSalle Street facility just where it is often extremely hard to become a cab at back time. The casino are a small number of hinders through the Joliet station. I do not really know what that place across the station is like. Make use of a Metra week move for $8.

Hollywood Casino Aurora, 1 W Nyc St, Aurora, IL (630) 801-1234.

Casino times: Sunday saturday 8:30am-4:30am, week Saturday 8:30am-6:30am.

No free or marked down shuttles. : The BNSF possess a finite routine and runs out belonging to the coupling facility where it can be hard to acquire a cab at back days. The casino was several prevents within the Aurora section. I dont understand what that area surrounding the facility is similar to. Incorporate a Metra vacation pass for $8.

Canals Casino, 3000 S. Canal Lane, Diverses Plaines, IL, (888)-307-0777.

Canals provides restricted shuttle solutions all placed in this post.

Indiana Gambling Enterprises

Ameristar Casino Resort, 777 Ameristar Boulevard, Eastern Chicago , IN (866) 711-GAME.

Casino times: round the clock

Ameristar provide free and affordable price travel from destinations around Chicago. More info in this article.

Blue-chip Casino, Resort Day Spa, 777 Blue-chip Disk Drive, Michigan City, IN 46360, (888) 879-7711.

Casino several hours: a day

from the art gallery Campus/11th block Station (between Columbus Michigan method) regarding the Metra Electric/South coastline. 7-day period weekly, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Must speak to these people a minimum of couple of hours advance for shuttle at (219) 861-4840 or with the Valet Station within the casino.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, 5400 West 29th opportunity Gary, Indiana 46406 (219) 228-2383

Theres absolutely no way to discover indeed there except traveling.

Horseshoe Casino Hammond, 777 Casino facility Dr., Hammond , IN (866) 711-7463 or (219)-473-7000 push 0 for owner.

Casino weeks: twenty four hours

from numerous venues around Chicago most notably downtown. They will certainly question your going back shuttle ticket when you get off the bus along with your designated shuttle time.

If you should miss the homecoming shuttle solution your mys pay $20 for a substitute ticket.

Regal Star Casino and hotels we II, One Buffington Harbor Dr., Gary, IN 46402 (888) 225-8259.

Casino days: several hours

There is no way to acquire here from downtown Chicago if you do not push. The casino possess a shuttle that leaves from Chinatown, 2743 S. Wentworth.

Michigan Casino

Four Winds Casino and Destination Brand-new Buffalo, 11111 Wilson Rd. New Buffalo, MI 49117 1-866-4WINDS1

Casino times: round the clock

The casino bus will continue from Chinatown 2734 S. Wentworth for the Four Winds Casino and destination in New Buffalo, Michigan on mon, July fifth. Public transit could be allow Chinatown at 8am, 12noon and 4pm Monday-Thursday. Whenever casino works with more assistance, public transit will resume a 7 day per week agenda. The rider pays $8 for round trip program and find their particular collection of ten bucks easy slot credit or complement table games.

