ANZ Residence Loan having a rate that is fixed

With a hard and fast home loan, your rate of interest remains similar for the period that is fixed-rate.

Regular fixed repayments that will help you budget. Budget confidently by once you understand your precise payment quantities and timings.

The timeframe is chosen by you. Decide on a fixed-rate duration that matches your requirements. You’ll be able to decide to make repayments regular, fortnightly or month-to-month.

Your rate of interest is locked in. Have actually peace and certainty of brain by once you understand precisely what your repayments is supposed to be and protection from rate of interest increases. Interest levels may fall during your however fixed-rate duration.

You may make one additional payment up to 5% of this outstanding loan stability every year of one’s fixed-rate duration without getting charged Early Repayment healing.

Perhaps maybe maybe Not certainly which kind of home loan suits you?

12 months fixed-rate special*

18 month fixed-rate special*

3 12 months fixed-rate special*

Mortgage fixed prices term that is fixed interest rate* Standard interest rate six months * one year * eighteen months * 24 months * three years * 4 years * 5 years *

The aforementioned rates can be along the way of changing and therefore can vary for current clients.

They are due, we can charge you interest on those amounts at the default interest rate, which is your interest rate + 5.00% p. A if you do not pay amounts when.

*Special interest requires minimal 20% equity and A anz transaction account with wage direct credited, otherwise standard price relates. Unavailable with package discounts.

ANZ lending criteria, terms, conditions, and charges apply. Interest levels and costs are susceptible to alter.

There are certain techniques to get yourself a deposit together. Check out your choices including KiwiSaver home withdrawal that is first.

Totally totally Free seminars to know about the real estate procedure, building, renovating and property investment.

Top up your property loan

A high through to your property loan is a way that is cost-effective borrow extra cash if you want it.

Weekdays, 8am – 8.30pm

Weekends, 9am – 5pm

We are going to arrived at your

A Cellphone Mortgage Manager can see you whenever, anywhere is convenient for you personally.

Begin the program procedure for your house loan online today.

It can take simply 5 to ten full minutes.

ANZ lending criteria, terms, conditions, and charges use. Interest levels and charges are subject to alter.

A duplicate for the Bank's General Disclosure Statement underneath the Reserve Bank of brand new Zealand Act 1989 is present with this internet site or on demand from any ANZ branch, totally free.

This product is for information purposes just. Its content will probably be of the nature that is general doesn't account for your financial predicament or goals, and it is perhaps perhaps not a personalised financial adviser solution underneath the Financial Advisers Act 2008. It is strongly recommended you talk to a economic adviser which takes into consideration your specific circumstances just before get a product that is financial. An ANZ Authorised Financial Adviser will, on demand and free from cost, give you his / her disclosure declaration prepared beneath the Financial Advisers Act 2008. If you want to consult certainly one of ANZ's monetary advisers, please contact us on 0800 269 296.

