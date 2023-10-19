Amber Seyer attends Los angeles PERLA Honors Slip 2008 Collection during the Rodeo Drive into , when you look at the Beverly Hills, California

From inside the 2003, Amber Seyer crowned Miss Missouri Teen United states of america; when you look at the 2007, she are crowned Skip Missouri. At exactly the same time, she trained in the fresh Miss Us and you will Miss Teen Us tournaments. She became a commercial and you can print design once finishing her knowledge within Lindenwood.

She plus visited Movie industry, where she got slight jobs from inside the movies including It’s not Your, It is Myself and Bold together with Beautiful. In 2011, brand new then-35-year-dated woman marry Barry. The happy couple was elevating three infants with her.

eight. Larisa Fraser

Design Larisa Fraser gets to brand new Chateau Pub & Gardens at Paris Vegas for the , when you look at the Las vegas, Las vegas, nevada. Photo: David Becker.Source: Getty Photos

Along with are a product, Larisa Fraser is additionally an actress. She’s got worked with Michael Kors and you will Kohl’s possesses become seemed during the GQ and you will Glamour. The latest thirty-two-year-old Toronto indigenous try a beneficial School out of Utah alumna signed which have several big modeling providers. She tied up the newest knot that have baseball player Ryan Braun within the 2013. The happy couple is elevating around https://kissbrides.com/sv/latin-woman-date-recension/ three babies along with her.

six. Hannah Jeter

Hannah Jeter attends the fresh 2019 Harper Signs Group at Shopping mall Resorts to your , for the New york. Photo: Taylor HillSource: Getty Photos

Hannah Jeter (following Davis) was born in 1990 in america. Which WAG has been seemed regarding Sporting events Portrayed “Bikini Procedure” for several years you could possibly get understand their own. Model, star, and television servers: that’s Hannah.

One of many enterprises she’s collaborated that have is actually Ralph Lauren, Victoria’s Wonders, Levi’s, and you will Tommy Hilfiger. She’s recently been seemed for the Elle and you can FHM. You will find some truth reveals she’s started to the too. From inside the 2016, she tied up the newest knot with baseball legend Derek Jeter, an other tennis partner. He could be mothers off two absolutely nothing girls.

5. Molly Drinks

Molly Drinks (L) and you may Nyc Mets David Wright attend ACES Yearly Every-Celebrity Party on , during the Nyc. Photo: Robin MarchantSource: Getty Photos

Molly Drinks and you may David Wright very first satisfied within 2006 World Basketball Classic. Just after couple of years off privacy, inside the 2013, it revealed the wedding and you may wedding. The happy couple is increasing about three children with her. New Ford Agencies stands for design Molly. The fresh new Californian’s impressive resume is sold with stints having such as for instance household brands as the JCPenney.

4. Lauren Mikolas

UFC Octagon girl Lauren Mikolas for the UFC event on Saitama Extremely Stadium towards the a beneficial, The japanese. Photo: Mitch ViquezSource: Getty Photographs

It WAG was multitalented. She’s got did once the an effective UFC ring girl, a brandname ambassador, a product, an author, a health coach, a social network star, and you can a standard school teacher. Using their own site due to the fact an excellent springboard, Fearless Attraction was Lauren Mikolas’s brand, as well as the title out of her publication. The fresh Florida indigenous, today 33, turned into better-understood within the Japan if you are symbolizing “Not as much as Armour” just like the an enthusiastic ambassador. She fastened new knot with Miles Mikolas inside the 2014. The two was raising three children.

3. Kim DeJesus

Kim DeJesus finds the brand new Walt Disney Television Emmy Cluster into , inside La, Ca. Photo: Gregg DeGuireSource: Getty Images

Which WAG iliar to help you Indian admirers. That it sizzling siren is about flick “Dhoom step three”. Kim DeJesus is actually an actress, design, and you can facts Tv superstar who may have acted in various films and you will Television shows, in addition to “Pleased Conclude” and the “Amazing Battle”. This new forty-year-old lady out of Illinois weds the latest 31-year-old man, David DeJesus and initiate a household which have him. She’s probably one of the most stunning MLB spouses.

2. Missy Coles

This type of WAGs keeps physiques that would build perhaps the extremely faithful gym-goers blush. Top-notch body builder, physical fitness model, and you can teacher Missy Coles. She’s trained in and you can acquired multiple significant muscle building competitions, as well as IFBB and you will Miss Olympia. The fresh new Fl native, today 41 yrs old, attended Florida County School and you can attained a degree in the 2002. The woman is the fresh happy mom of Michael Schwimer’s kids.

