A Link Too Much: The Matchmaking Divide Between D.C. Individuals And Arlingtonians

It’s a common refrain for most Arlingtonians: son satisfies D.C. girl, woman learns the guy resides throughout the river, female spirits. During The statement of just one man, the river is actually less a human anatomy of water and a “Great Potomac Split.” But when I joked towards event the other day, plenty contributed stories on social networking of how they’ve started kept adrift — or shamelessly decrease times by themselves.

D.C. citizen Tim tweeted that “everything was actually perfect” between him a female after happening a dates at a D.C. pub, the Wharf, and Union industry. Up to now what happened to rip these love birds aside?

“She highly recommended our fourth big date take […] Ballston,” he wrote. “We never ever had a 4th date.”

When expected precisely why he’d come ghosted about 50 % 12 days, Sean from Arlington (just who asked all of us not to ever incorporate their latest name) stated he had beenn’t sure.

“To me, it is a few added prevents regarding the Metro range,” he stated. “nevertheless the Potomac is apparently a psychological boundary.”

In an age of online dating software with location filter systems — and Metro summer shutdowns — we hit out to professional matchmakers to inquire about so how typical this geo-phobia is. Will there be any a cure for those searching for really love for the retrocession of area of Columbia?

“Yes it happens but I don’t see it a bunch,” said pro matchmaker Kate O’Connor, with D.C. workplace of It’s simply Lunch. “Everyone I deal with are serious about interactions and tend to be ready to go the extra mile. Actually.”

Michelle Jacoby, exactly who works regional firm DC Matchmatching and by herself spent my youth in Montgomery district, conformed extreme venue needs aren’t usual but create take place. Two weeks before, certainly one of their male customers from Virginia stated the guy performedn’t need to check out a female in D.C. due to their first time.

“he had been insisting that she reach Virginia,” she said. “Just insisting.”

Jacoby stated this is often off-putting for females that do perhaps not believe secure traveling to a place they’re unacquainted to fulfill a complete stranger on an initial time, and it also’s a gesture of complimentary to satisfy her at a location she’s more comfortable with.

“You want to get your ex?” Jacoby said. “Drive somewhat further.”

Both stated they’ve mainly skilled strict location details with D.C.-based consumers, but together with complications can be due to them not buying a car.

‘Ladies never head to Arlington for almost any man’

This squares aided by the transport woes that a few D.C. customers reported when retelling their unique reports over social networking emails the 2009 week.

“Honestly at any time we see anybody and they want to have a night out together anywhere but D.C. I recently decrease or block. It’s impossible that i’d like any person adequate to keep working nowadays,” said Rosalyn, 34, which resides in Northeast D.C. and requested that the lady finally identity not put.

Abby Tannenbaum, 24, provides lived-in Columbia levels over the past seasons and a half and states your commute to Arlington is simply too far. She advised ARLnow she when had a second date planned in Arlington “to manage him a favor because the commute to D.C. is a thing the guy always needed to would.”

“we grabbed a $20 Uber there only to become stood up and must simply take a $35 Uber back once again,” she lamented. Tannenbaum observed that touring this range over Metro can sometimes capture near an hour.

“Ladies never ever check-out Arlington regarding man, you’re much better than that,” she tweeted afterwards.

On the other hand, the responses press this site on Twitter managed to get obvious that Arlingtonians aren’t exempt from eschewing times through the opposite lender of this Potomac, often.

