5 Korean Superstitions You Really Need To Most Likely Learn About

5 Korean Superstitions you Should know about probably

Yesterday i got myself a lottery solution and offered my girlfriend that is korean a footwear. We decided to go to sleep delighted and dreamt of pigs through the night. The morning that is next woke up and my gf had been gone, she took every thing like the new set of footwear. Sad and confused we decided to test my lottery solution and do you know what, I won!

Noise strange?

Every tradition in the field has odd and superstitions which are unique Korea is no exclusion. Listed below are 5 Korean superstitions that you probably werenвЂ™t conscious of.

1. Providing footwear (footwear, slippers, shoes) as a present to the one you love. Koreans genuinely believe that getting programs as something special shall destroy the partnership. The individual in the relationship whom gets the footwear willвЂ™вЂrun away from their significant other. Will you be within an relationship that is awkward a Korean woman or kid? Let them have a set of new shoes to quickly end the relationship and painlessly!

2. Four (4) may be the quantity of death! Do you realy go on the fourth flooring of an apartment building? You better move soon or suffer the ultimate consequenceвЂ¦death. Or even perhaps not. Although KoreanвЂ™s worry the quantity 4 just like just how western countries worry the quantity 13, the reason why behind their hatred for the dreaded quantity are a small various https://hookupdate.net/chatroulette-review/. The pronunciation regarding the term death and four are just about identical in Korean (both terms are pronounced вЂsaвЂ™ or вЂsahвЂ™). Counting to 5 in Korean goes something such as this: one, two, three, death, five. Due to the pronunciation similarities numerous Korean structures miss the 4 th flooring (i.e. the 5 th flooring comes following the 3 rd flooring). Does this suggest Korean apartments on the 5 th floor are less costly?

3. Can you desire pigs during the night? You may be on the way to a future that is wealthy! Korean tradition thinks that seeing pigs in your desires brings luck that is good cash. Does seeing more pigs represent greater wide range? Good concern, weвЂ™ll need certainly to discuss with for clarification.

4. Wish to kill some body discreetly? Write a red ink pen to their name! Another lethal superstition that is korean writing an income personвЂ™s title in red. Old-fashioned culture that is korean red to create the names regarding the dead and doing the contrary (composing the names for the living) is a large no-no and considered extremely unlucky and possibly life threatening. I wonder just how KoreanвЂ™s that is many have killing their foes by over over and over over repeatedly composing their title in red, unfortuitously we couldnвЂ™t find any data about the subject. Then we strongly discourage you from using a red pen at school if youвЂ™re teaching English in Korea. You want them dead if you mistakenly write a studentвЂ™s name in red they may assume.

5. Moving forward specific times may bring wicked spirits along for the trip. Numerous Koreans think that going to a home that is new apartment needs to be done on a particular day for the thirty days. Numerous Korean going organizations also post вЂgood moving daysвЂ™ and вЂbad moving daysвЂ™ to go on the internet sites. The real reason for this superstition that is odd quite unique. ItвЂ™s thought that wicked spirits or uninvited home visitors through the afterlife may follow one to the new house in the event that you move ahead particular times. Fortunately thereвЂ™s a solution that is easy this issue, consult with the going business ahead of time to ascertain just just just what times have actually the smallest amount of odds of the undead hitching a trip to your brand-new apartment.

Then consider yourself warned if youвЂ™re coming to Korea! Prevent present wrapped footwear, stay away from the 4 floor that is th structures, check out the dates before you move, refrain from utilizing red pencils if feasible, you will need to desire pigs through the night!

About Michelle Catherine Michelle is co-founder, editor and #1 fan of Woolf Woolf. She lives 50% of her life in the real world, and the other 50% on twitter. Michelle is into recreational feminist problematising, vintage decadence, cycling, swing-dancing, and cultivating her Bettie bangs.