02 Feb HempMeds® Overseas Distribution Business HempMeds® Mexico Celebrates Effective First 12 Months

HempMeds® Mexico, the worldwide unit of HempMeds® tasked with shipping CBD hemp oil to Mexico as well as other Latin US nations, has already established a historic very first 12 months – offering the first commercially available CBD item in Mexico, increasing use of CBD services and products for clients in Mexico and across Latin America, and playing essential activities in shaping the conversation of cannabis reform in the united kingdom.

HempMeds® Mexico overcame significant appropriate and logistical hurdles to be the very first business to offer CBD services and products to your individuals of Mexico, which had previously never ever permitted a cannabis-based product of any sort become legitimately offered in the united kingdom.

As our sis business celebrates its 12 months anniversary, we look right right straight back in the achievements for the first one year and look ahead as to what the changing landscape in Mexico means for the business within the future 12 months.

First CBD Products Ever Shipped to Patients in Mexico

HempMeds® Mexico’s 12 months started whilst the business established on January 31, 2016 and became the first to ever ship cannabis-based items into Mexico, making nationwide headlines in Mexico and also the U.S.

Healthcare Marijuana, Inc. created HempMeds® Mexico following the company’s flagship product that is THC-free became the very first and just cannabis product permitted for import to the nation by COFEPRIS. The wellness division of Mexico, COFEPRIS issued the country’s first-ever federal government allows in February to import RSHO-X™ to Maria Paula, 5, and Alina Maldonado Montes de Oca, 11.

Alina’s dad Abelardo produced 16 hour round-trip trek by bus to choose up their daughter’s import authorization. Footage of their journey became the main documentary Crisis , which highlighted the battle of families in Mexico fighting for usage of CBD.

The Very First Ever Commercially Available THC-Free CBD Hemp Oil

So that you can deliver CBD oil to Mexico, HempMeds® had a need to produce an item that came across the rigorous limitations established because of the Mexican federal government, including a ban on any level of THC, perhaps the trace quantity present in our hemp oil services and products. We innovated RSHO-X™, the first completely THC-free hemp oil item available on the market, to match Mexico’s laws, but HempMeds® has since released the greatly popular zero-THC RSHO-X™ to any or all our customers global.

Partnership with Por Grace

HempMeds® Mexico developed a relationship that is close your family of Grace Elizalde, namesake of this Por Grace Foundation . Grace had been the patient that is first Mexico to lawfully make use of CBD oil, unwittingly kickstarting the movement for CBD in Mexico that led COFEPRIS to begin authorizing its usage for any other kiddies in the nation.

Grace’s daddy, Raul Elizalde, began the Por Grace Foundation to access that is further CBD for Grace as well as others like their child. The cannabidiol that is premier team in Mexico, the Por Grace Foundation works closely with HempMeds® Mexico to simply help interested patients have RSHO-X™.

In speaking about the Por Grace Foundation, HempMeds® Mexico President Dion Markgraaff stated, "We are likely to continue our support that is successful of foundation as the team has proven extremely effective in educating the Mexican individuals in regards to the energy of cannabis and, in specific, CBD hemp oil. Raul while the Por Grace Foundation have reached the end for the cannabis motion in Mexico, piercing at people's formerly misguided prejudices in regards to the plant."

Raul Elizalde Shares Stage with Mexican President

To simply help punctuate the importance of the part Por Grace has played in Mexico’s change in cannabis policy, Raul ended up being invited to participate President Peсa Nieto on phase in April to offer an impassioned message about the consequences of cannabinoids on their child ahead of the Mexican President announced that the united states will be pursuing an even more compassionate stance in the medical utilization of cannabis in the united states.

Brand Brand New Leadership

HempMeds® Mexico made a few key hires this 12 months within their efforts to expand further into Mexico. The business appointed Dion Markgraaff, a 25 veteran in the cannabis industry, as President of the company year. HempMeds® Mexico in addition has employed Carlos Gonzalez to become listed on their team as Head of Operations.

Gonzalez is an experienced attorney and traditions legislation specialist in Mexico, providing him an original familiarity with the administrative hurdles the business and its own clients need certainly to navigate. Gonzalez accounts for general operations that are daily HempMeds® Mexico.

A private equity company founded to support growth in the commercial hemp industry before being named President of HempMeds® Mexico, Markgraaff served as a business development consultant for General Hemp™ LLC. During this time, Markgraaff had been instrumental in starting Mexico’s cannabis market and CBD that is introducing into nation. He additionally assisted HempMeds® Mexico solidify a partnership with Mexico’s champ for cannabis reform, Raul Elizalde, along with his Por Grace Foundation, the leading relationship fighting to make certain families have the directly to medical care and medical use of CBD hemp oil in Mexico. As president of HempMeds® Mexico, Dion Markgraaff is supposed to be in charge of going the ongoing company’s push to attain down to Mexico’s wellness officials, lawmakers, health practitioners, and patients.

Acknowledging Markgraaff’s potential, the CEO of healthcare Marijuana, Inc. Dr. Stuart Titus reacted, ”We are delighted that Dion Markgraaff will likely to be heading up our HempMeds® Mexico subsidiary. Mr. Markgraaff’s substantial experience with trying to revitalize the cannabis industry will likely to be a significant asset once we carry on working directly because of the Mexican federal government to properly and legitimately offer usage of CBD hemp oil services and products to your people of Mexico. In addition, Mr. Markgraaff may help us pursue our strive to start sustained use of our CBD-based items throughout the united states, including developing extra techniques to teach clients and medical researchers from the multitude of medical marijuana’s benefits.”

Academic Symposium in Mexico City

In 2010, HempMeds® Mexico additionally hosted their very first National Symposium on some great benefits of CBD titled Cannabidiol, Medical and Therapeutic Uses . Recognized Mexican doctor Dr. Saul Garza Morales talked in the occasion from the great things about CBD, sharing compelling information from their present, separate research of CBD’s impacts on epileptic young ones. Cannabidiol, Medical and Therapeutic Uses offered a distinctive opportunity that is educational the physicians of Mexico to know about cannabidiol and just how to recommend RSHO-X™ for their clients.

Further Expansion into Latin America

HempMeds® Mexico additionally worked to start a few brand brand brand new Latin American markets this previous 12 months, expanding efforts into Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Paraguay. While the tide of opinion regarding medical cannabis continues to alter in Latin America, HempMeds® Mexico and can work alongside activists and clients in efforts to carry use of people who require it many.

“Hemp for All” Mexico Senate Occasion

HempMeds® Mexico ended up being the exhibitor that is main the Senate of Mexico’s historic exhibition “Hemp for All,” held in October from the 2nd flooring terrace of this Senate building. The event occured within an open area where medical cannabis advocates had the ability to share informative data on the countless healing great things about medical cannabis to both Mexican lawmakers plus the news.

“We are worked up about the ability that the Mexican Senate is using to master more about cannabis consequently they are optimistic that lawmakers in Mexico will stay working together to construct an entire marijuana reform bill which will gain their residents and carry on their country’s compassionate position on health,” stated Dr. Titus, CEO of health Marijuana, Inc., parent business of HempMeds® and HempMeds® Mexico.

Cannabis reform and brand new guidelines

Lawmakers in Mexico voted in December of 2016 to pass through significant marijuana that is medical in the united kingdom. The latest medical cannabis legislation would start usage of multiple forms of cannabis products, including those containing THC for the very first time, by simply making several classification modifications for cannabis in the united states’s controlled substances list. The reform effort has passed away into the Senate regarding the Republic and it is now on its solution to the Chamber of Deputies for a vote here. The reform bill will become law, relaxing restrictions on the medical use of cannabis if it passes in February.

This improvement in medical cannabis regulations may soon produce an original chance for HempMeds® Mexico to start to export its whole brand to Mexico, along with continue steadily to ship its THC-free RSHO-X™, making a promising environment within the year ahead.

HempMeds® and HempMeds® Mexico are grateful when it comes to chance to offer CBD hemp oil to clients in Mexico and appearance forward to some other year that is successful hand and hand with medical practioners, clients, and policy manufacturers in Mexico to make certain those looking for CBD gain access to it.

